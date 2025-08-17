Isaiah 53: The Forbidden Chapter - Prophecy of the Suffering Servant

📖 Show Description

Isaiah 53 and the Gospels

The Prophecy They Skip — The Messiah They Missed

What if one chapter in the Old Testament held the clearest prophecy of the crucifixion, the resurrection, and the atoning sacrifice of Jesus Christ — written 700 years before it happened?

In this powerful episode, we begin with a concise Week in Review covering major prophetic headlines from around the globe (August 11–16, 2025), then shift into an in-depth, Scripture-based journey through Isaiah 53, known by many as "The Forbidden Chapter."

Why do most synagogues skip it?

Why does this chapter describe a man pierced, rejected, crushed for our sins?

And why does every line align with the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus of Nazareth?

We walk verse by verse through Isaiah 53 and compare it directly with the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John, as well as the declarations of Paul and Peter — revealing undeniable fulfillment of this ancient prophecy in the life of Christ.

This isn’t theory. This is prophecy fulfilled in detail.

If you’ve ever doubted the divine authorship of the Bible — or questioned whether Jesus is truly the Messiah — this is the episode that could change everything.

He was pierced for our transgressions.

The question now is: Do you believe the report?