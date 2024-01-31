Create New Account
Ep. 70: Russell Brand
Son of the Republic
Governments colluded to shut down and destroy Russell Brand.

This is his first interview since that happened.

Watch it when you get a minute.

It's one of the most brilliant explanations of the modern world you'll ever hear.


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 30 January 2024

https://tuckercarlson.com/the-tucker-carlson-encounter-russell-brand/

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1752466469454061656

