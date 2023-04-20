General Flynn, Peter Navarro & Kash Patel | UPDATES: Did the International Monetary Fund Unveil the 'Unicoin' at the IMF Spring Meeting? Who Is Leaking Classified Military Intelligence? Why Did FOX Settle with DOMINION?

Watch the Original April 17th 2023 Kash Patel Interview with Glenn Beck HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TZYDNqAqAKI

Listen to Peter's Navarro's Podcast Today HERE: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/peter-navarros-taking-back-trumps-america/id1598965518

CBDC | How Does the World's Banking System Actually Work? Who is the BIG BOSS? THE ENTIRE BANKING SYSTEM EXPLAINED IN 9 MINUTES OR LESS

Watch the Original “It’s a Tragedy for Privacy and Humans:” Expert Warns of 'Unicoin' CBDC Unveiled at IMF Meeting Broadcast HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZUGxqwo9Sqk

Learn More About the "Unicoin" That Was Introduced By the International Monetary Fund During Their 2023 Spring Meetings: https://www.kitco.com/news/2023-04-10/IMF-unveils-Unicoin-A-global-legal-tender-settlement-CBDC.html

Who Are Yuval Noah Harari & Klaus Schwab? Who Is Leading the Great Reset?: https://timetofreeamerica.com/behind-the-great-reset/#scroll-content

Learn the TRUTH About CBDCs HERE: https://timetofreeamerica.com/eo-14067/#scroll-content

Learn the TRUTH About BRICS HERE: https://timetofreeamerica.com/brics/#scroll-content

Learn More About How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation Today At: www.BH-PM.com

ReAwaken America Tour | 151 Tickets Remain for the ReAwaken America Tour TRUMP Doral Miami, FL (May 12th & 13th 2023) + Las Vegas, NV Tickets Now On Sale!!!

**********************************************************************************

ReAwaken America Tour Featuring Eric Trump, General Flynn, Kash Patel, Mike Lindell, Jim Breuer Text for Tickets 918-851-0102

ReAwaken America Tour | Momentum Builds As Tour Heads to Trump Doral Miami, Florida (May 12 & 13) | 151 Tickets Remain for ReAwaken America Tour Featuring Eric Trump, General Flynn, Kash Patel, Mike Lindell, Jim Breuer Text for Tickets 918-851-0102

Request Tickets At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/ or by texting 918-851-0102

**********************************************************************************

Learn More About Doctor Sherwood Today At: www.Sherwood.TV

Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation and Government Confiscation Today Here: www.BH-PM.com

ReAwaken America Tour | General Flynn, Eric Trump, Alex Jones, Kash Patel, Gen Flynn & Team America Are Taking the ReAwaken Tour to Miami, FL (May 12 & 13) & Las Vegas, NV (Aug. 25 & 26) + Klaus Schwab & the World Economic Forum Are Going to HELL!!!

Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/

**May 12th & 13th - Tickets On Sale for TRUMP DORAL Miami, Florida!!!

**August 25th & 26th - Tickets On Sale for Las Vegas, Nevada!!!

**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All

**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102

WATCH for FREE: Watch the ReAwaken America Tour Documentary for FREE Today At: https://store.thrivetimeshow.com/

Who is the man leading "The Great Reset" agenda?

Yuval Noah Harari - Learn More: https://timetofreeamerica.com/who-is-the-man-leading-the-covid-19-great-reset-agenda

What Is the Great Reset Agenda?

https://timetofreeamerica.com/great-reset-explained/#scroll-content

Learn More About the Mindset of Yuval Noah Harari by Reading 2nd Thessalonians Chapter 2: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2%20Thessalonians%202&version=KJV

See the Entire COVID-19 / Great Reset Agenda Timeline Including Patents, Citations, Etc:

www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Revelation