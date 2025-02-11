ROCK STAR 100% DESTROYED BY VAX POISON INDUCED CANCER

@RogerODonnellX Roger O'Donnell Musician, composer, member of The Roger O'Donnell Musician. Nov 10, 2020 "Worth a read if you are wary of the Pfizer vaccine.. Looks good... and by the way if youre an anti-vaxxer do us all a favour and fuck off"

https://www.instagramDOTcom/rogerxodonnell September is Blood Cancer Awareness Month so it’s a good opportunity to have a dialogue about these diseases. In September last year I was diagnosed with a very rare and aggressive form of lymphoma. I had ignored the symptoms for a few months but finally went for a scan and after surgery the result of the biopsy was devastating. I’ve now completed 11 months of treatment under some of the finest specialists in the world and with second opinions and advice from the teams that had developed the drugs I was being given. I had the benefit of the latest sci fi immunotherapy and some drugs that were first used 100 years ago. The last phase of treatment was radiotherapy which also was one of the first treatments developed against cancer. Im fine and the prognosis is amazing, the mad axe murderer knocked on the door and we didnt answer. Cancer CAN be beaten but if you are diagnosed early enough you stand a way better chance, so all I have to say is go GET TESTED, if you have the faintest thought you may have symptoms go and get checked out. Lastly if you know someone who is ill or suffering talk to them, every single word helps, believe me I know. I would also like to thank my Drs, rockstars everyone of them, all the nurses and technicians, my friends, family and my partner Mimi, sometimes its harder to be on the other side of this…..

