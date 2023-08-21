BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Liberty Firebrand Crushes Establishment in Argentina Primary
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
46 views • 08/21/2023

Liberty-minded, anti-establishment firebrand Javier Milei with La Libertad Avanza just crushed the Latin American branch of the Deep State in Argentina's presidential primary, explains The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. The communist network Foro de Sao Paulo, founded by Castro and others and backed by Soros and Obama/Biden, is in total freakout mode as the Deep State propaganda machine goes into overdrive trying to demonize Milei ahead of the presidential election.


For more great content, go to TheNewAmerican.com

Keywords
argentinabolsonarojavier milei
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy