Officials Quiet On Mysterious Paddle Board Death Does Obama Have A Paddle Board Secret

Stew Peters Show





Aug 9, 2023





What is Obama hiding in the mysterious paddle boarding death of Tafari Campbell?

Susan Daniels is here to talk about the death of Obama’s personal chef.

The police are stonewalling reporters and are claiming they are continuing their investigation.

However, this is really just an excuse to refuse to release basic details about the case to the public.

This story doesn't make sense because grown men who can swim normally do not accidentally drown in only 8 feet of water.

The autopsy report made no mention of water in Tafari Campbell’s lungs.

The autopsy only said there was no outward bruising.

Tafari was allegedly found 100 feet from shore but according to depth maps that would mean he drowned in only 2 feet of water.

The map shows the water level does not get to a depth of 8 feet until 300 feet from the shoreline.

It’s possible the Chef had a relationship with someone within the Obama family.

It’s also possible Tafari Campbell saw something he shouldn’t have which made him a liability for Michelle Obama’s possible 2024 White House run.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v35wsey-officials-quiet-on-mysterious-paddle-board-death-does-obama-have-a-paddle-b.html