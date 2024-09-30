BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Netanyahu addresses the Iranian people in a bizarre video
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
358 views • 7 months ago

Netanyahu addresses the Iranian people in a bizarre video.

From earlier today. I almost didn't post this, can't stand listening or looking at him, but I thought that I would post what 'Lebanese News and Updates' channel had to say about this video... Cynthia...

as follows:

What I mentioned and what Israel implied, is a reality. Iran your next, if not in an immediate timeframe.

Israel is going to change the whole middle east, and you Iran, is the pillar that whose fall will make all else crumble.

Netanyahu was clear today, in a public statement that he will attack Iran and promote a regime change. But what's important now? Is that's approved as an official government policy as part of the war goals.

About two weeks ago, the cabinet approved another goal for the war that remained confidential - and that is: preventing a broad campaign involving Iran 

On Thursday night, the cabinet ministers change this goal, on the eve of Nasrallah's assassination. 

In the special discussion convened when the Prime Minister was staying at his hotel in New York, hours before the assassination of Nasrallah, the ministers update the goal to "reduce the possibility that the campaign will turn into an all-out war".

Today's cabinet meeting, removed the goal to avoid a war with Iran. That is, Israel is preparing for a significant expansion of the war - including an exchange of blows with Iran soon 

Hezbollah's only mistake was managing the escalation like a sane leadership and hoped Israel will be bounded by rules and deterrence. Hit before you are hit, or you will be humiliated like we have been humiliated.



Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy