What is a mantra? What kinds of mantras exist? What were they originally intended for? Do mantras help to achieve success, health, and material well-being? Do they really have the power of healing and spiritualization? Do mantras influence Personality’s spiritual development? You can learn about this and much more in the video "Mystical Buddhism. Mantras" with the participation of Igor Mikhailovich Danilov on allatra.tv/en
