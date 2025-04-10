LEAKED AUDIO 📼 AIPAC LEADER DETAILS CONTROL OVER TRUMP NATSEC TEAM

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Grayzone obtained leaked audio from AIPAC's 2025 Congressional Summit in which the organization's Executive Director Elliot Brandt boasted that his group had groomed several top Trump national security officials, and is able to “access” their conversations to ensure they continue adhering to Israel’s agenda.
Read the full report by Max Blumenthal: https://thegrayzone.com/2025/04/09/aipac-access-trump-natsec-officials-leaked/
