© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Normal Human Development of Jesus Christ. 1. Incarnation Insights - enfleshment, embodyment: One person two natures: divine and human 2. Eight Day - Circumcision (flesh) of baby Jesus 3. Fortieth Day - Tribute offering at temple - redemption of the first born 4. Confession and testimony of Simeon and his song, prophecy, praise 5. Confession of Anna and her testimony 6. Twelfth Year - Asking and answering questions with teachers at temple by the boy Jesus.