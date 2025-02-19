How it all started for me!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
While You played pretend about a scary "virus" and a "safe & EFFECTIVE" nanotechnology "Vaccine" We Recorded And Documented EVERYTHING! https://rumble.com/v6lm5xj-399103111.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
NORTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY, Boston, US In-vivo Wireless Nanosensor Networks (iWNSNs) consist of nano-sized communicating devices with unprecedented sensing capabilities that operate inside the human body in real-time. INTRA-BODY INTERNET https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/10586216
Technische Universität, Berlin
Optimizing Terahertz Communication Between
Nanosensors in the Human Cardiovascular System
and External Gateways
Intra-body Nano-Communication
Nanosensors Flowing in the Bloodstream https://www.tkn.tu-berlin.de/bib/torres-gomez2023optimizing/
UNIVERSITY OF CAMBRIDGE 2018
Internet of Everything – From Molecules to the Universe
"Implementing IoBNT will be discussed with an overview of ongoing work on nanoscale communication networks, bio-cyber interfaces, and human body molecular networks, e.g., nervous nanonetwork" https://talks.cam.ac.uk/talk/index/109078
Cambridge University Undergraduate Teaching 2024-25
INTRA-BODY INTERNET IEEE 1906.1Molecular Engineering in Vivo with smart materials. https://teaching.eng.cam.ac.uk/content/engineering-tripos-part-iib-4b27-internet-everything-2023-24
Cambridge University MINERVA: Communication Theoretical Foundations of Nervous System Towards Bio-Inspired Nanonetworks https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=0GYz-hI_RQM
Internet of Everything (IoE) Group, Electrical Engineering Division, Department of Engineering, University of Cambridge,CB3 0FA Cambridge, United Kingdom https://www.researchgate.net/publication/372975988_Graphene_and_related_materials_for_the_Internet_of_Bio-Nano_Things
UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN, ESSEX UNIVERSITY, GB,
TAMPERE UNIVERSITY, FINLAND
Bio-Cyber Interfaces for Intrabody Molecular Communications Systems
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/351279066_A_Review_on_Bio-Cyber_Interfaces_for_Intrabody_Molecular_Communications_Systems
UNIVERSITY OF PRETORIA, South Africa 2016 Biologically Inspired Bio-Cyber Interface Architecture and Model for Internet of Bio-NanoThings Applications https://www.google.com/search?q=Biologically+inspired+bio-cyber+interface+architecture+and+model+for+internet+of+Bio-NanoThings+applications&client=ms-android-samsung-ss&sourceid=chrome-mobile&ie=UTF-8
NIVERSITY OF ROME - DNA-BASED NANONETWORKS: REALIZING THE INTERNET OF BIO-NANO THINGS It aims to enable the seamless integration of biological and nanoscale systems into the Internet' https://www.diag.uniroma1.it/node/28334
Internet of Bio-Nano Things Nanoscale Computing through the Human Body Machine Learning in the IoBNT. Novel Nano-Scale Computing Unit for the IoBNT: Concept and Practical Considerations 1. https://www.tkn.tu-berlin.de/team/torres-gomez/
2. https://www.researchgate.net/publication/374107664_Novel_Nano-Scale_Computing_Unit_for_the_IoBNT_Concept_and_Practical_Considerations
UNIVERSITY OF LÜBECK, GERMANY Stefan Fischer Human Computing INTERNET OF BIO-NANO THINGS https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/10595635