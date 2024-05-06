The Black Magnetic Rock Dream & Black Rock's Polarity Dream Shared 5-6-24

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Black Magnetic Rock Dream 2-11-24@2:42AM; 5:38AM & 7:41AM
Black Rock's Polarity Dream 5-4-24@6:38AM & 9:23AM
Two dreams from Father God in Heaven and Jesus Christ about a magnetized, tall black shiny rock/mountain that was created by them and also now it's losing its polarity. Also, a little information about the timing of the colorful lights coming before the 3 days of darkness.
Romans 1:19-20
19 Because that which may be known of God is manifest in them; for God hath shewed it unto them.
20 For the invisible things of him from the creation of the world are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made, even his eternal power and Godhead; so that they are without excuse:
