White Sasquatch & Eyes in the Shadow Follow-Up -- SCOTT CARPENTER
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
06/08/2023

CORRECTION - I misspoke when commenting on the enhancements made by Todd Gatewood on the Patterson still capture, AI WAS NOT USED, per Todd it was " Upscaling"


Websites

The Bigfoot Field Journal: http://bf-field-journal.blogspot.com/

The Sasquatch Awareness Project: https://sasawareproject.blogspot.com/...

Dogman - Monsters Are Real: https://dogman-monsters-are-real.blog...



Books-Paperback and eBook

Sasquatch Awareness Project Paperback - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B1NQYPCY

Sasquatch Awareness Project eBook - https://https://scottcarpenter.sellfy.store/p...


The Truth Denied - The Sasquatch DNA Study Paperback https://www.amazon.com/dp/1729515479?_encoding=UTF8&psc=1&ref_=cm_sw_r_cp_ud_dp_BMEX5AQZP9QBXG6V461Q

The Truth Denied - The Sasquatch DNA Study eBook - https://scottcarpenter.sellfy.store/p...


The Nephilim Among US Updated - The Identity and Origin of Sasquatch and Other Mysterious Creatures Paperback Book - https://www.amazon.com/dp/1072503972?_encoding=UTF8&psc=1&ref_=cm_sw_r_cp_ud_dp_HCCVGVSZVW61AAA1634G

The Nephilim Among US Updated - The Identity and Origin of Sasquatch and Other Mysterious Creatures eBook https://scottcarpenter.sellfy.store/p...


Contact email: [email protected]

Scott Carpenter

https://www.youtube.com/user/joebblack1963/videos

Keywords
ufosparanormalbigfootunexplainedsasquatchcryptidsdogmenyowies
