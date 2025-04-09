BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
EX-KGB - YURI BEZMENOV Host: G. Edward Griffin - Ideological subversion and cultural Marxism
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1932 followers
84 views • 5 months ago

EX-KGB  - YURI BEZMENOV   Host: G. Edward Griffin  - Ideological subversion  and cultural Marxism


   Communist long-term strategy - The disintegration of society - KGB defector Yuri Bezmenov explains the structured ideological upheaval. Yuri Bezmenov. A KGB agent who defected to Canada in 1970. He tells about the methods of subversion, the decomposition of the society of a country, for the implementation of its own geopolitical interests.

#history #secretHistory #hiddenhistory #subvertedHistory

