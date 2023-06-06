Image of Beast about to Arrive

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club





June 6, 2023





We’ve been told from two different sources, that the Image of the Beast would be the melding of metal and flesh. Today Pastor Stan teaches on the False Prophet, the Beast, and the Image of the Beast. We also look at an article which shares that AI with human level abilities, is becoming so advanced that it would irreversibly change human civilization.





00:00 - Join our Bible Study

02:27 - No Gasoline & Earthquake

05:54 - Background on the Image of the Beast

10:12 - AI and Human Become One

13:18 - Image of the Beast

15:45 - Release the Giants

20:31 - The Seven Thunders

21:56 - Active Prophecies

24:33 - Joseph’s Kitchen

