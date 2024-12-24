BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Revelation 19 & 20 GOG WAR
yeshuawillreturn
yeshuawillreturn
20 views • 6 months ago

Join us as we take a deep dive into Revelation 19 and 20 where I think the Gog wars of Eze 38 and 39 prophecy are located. Please make sure to like, comment, and subscribe as we continue to go through studies of the Bible. All praise and glory to Yahweh! Shalom

www.returnoftheremnant.com


https://www.youtube.com/@returnoftheremnant


Keywords
yeshuayahwehrevelationezekiel 38revelation 20gogmagogrevelation 19ezekiel 39
