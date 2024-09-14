© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Biden and Prime minister Starmer, meet yesterday to discuss allowing Ukraine to attack deeper into Russia with Storm Shadow missiles. They dont believe Russia will react. Putin only two days prior said this is his red line. Chinese defense minister, Dong Jun stated that China will attack NATO if they attack Russia. They are calling Russia's bluff. War could happen soon. Repent, brothers and sisters, ask God to reveal his son Jesus, believe he is Lord and God and was crucified and shed his blood for our sins and is risen.