Vladimir Putin's address to Citizens of Russia - regarding the situation with Wagner PMC - translated into English. June 24, 2023

Full text of Vladimir Putin's address to citizens of Russia:





I appeal to the citizens of Russia, to the personnel of the Armed Forces, law enforcement agencies and special services, to the soldiers and commanders who are now fighting at their combat positions, repulsing enemy attacks, and doing so heroically - I know, I spoke to commanders at all directions again last night. I also appeal to those who, by deceit or threats, were dragged into a criminal adventure, pushed onto the path of a serious crime, an armed rebellion.





Today Russia is waging a hard struggle for its future, repelling the aggression of neo-Nazis and their masters. Virtually the entire military, economic and information machine of the West is directed against us. We are fighting for life and safety of our people, for our sovereignty and independence, for the right to be and remain Russia, a state with a thousand-year history.

This battle, when the fate of our people is being decided, requires the unification of all forces, as well as unity, consolidation and responsibility, when everything that weakens us must be thrown aside: any strife that our external enemies could and would use to undermine us from within.

And, therefore, the actions that split our unity are, in fact, apostasy from one’s people, from one’s comrades-in-arms, who are now fighting at the front. This is a stab in the back of our country and our people.





It was such a blow that was dealt to Russia in 1917, when the country was waging the First World War. But the victory was stolen from her. Intrigues, squabbles, politicking behind the backs of the army and the people turned into the greatest shock, into the destruction of the army, the collapse of the state, and the loss of vast territories. As a result, the tragedy of the civil war struck.





Russians killed Russians, brothers killed brothers, and all sorts of political adventurers and foreign forces, who divided the country, tore it apart, took selfish gain.





We won't let this happen again. We will protect both our people and our statehood from any threats, including internal betrayal.





And what we are faced with is precisely a betrayal. Exorbitant ambitions and personal interests led to treason of one’s country, one’s people, and the cause for which, side by side with our other units and subunits, the soldiers and commanders of the Wagner group fought and died. The heroes, who liberated Soledar and Artyomovsk, the cities and towns of Donbass, fought and gave their lives for Novorossia, for the unity of the Russian world. Their name and glory were also betrayed by those who are trying to organize a rebellion, pushing the country towards anarchy and fratricide, to the final defeat and surrender.





I repeat, any internal turmoil is a deadly threat to our statehood, to us as a nation. This is a blow to Russia, to our people. And our actions to protect the Fatherland from such a threat will be severe. All those who deliberately embarked on the path of betrayal, who prepared an armed rebellion, embarked on the path of blackmail and terrorist methods, will suffer inevitable punishment, will answer both before the law and before our people.





Тhe Armed Forces and other government agencies have received the necessary orders, and additional antiterrorist measures are now being introduced in Moscow, the Moscow Region, and a number of other regions. Decisive actions will also be taken to stabilize the situation in Rostov-on-Don. It remains difficult; in fact, the work of civil and military authorities is blocked.





As the President of Russia and Supreme Commander-in-Chief, as a citizen of Russia, I will do everything to defend the country, to protect the constitutional order, the lives, security and freedom of citizens.





Those who organized and prepared the military rebellion, who raised arms against his comrades-in-arms, has betrayed Russia. And they will answer for it. And I urge those who are being dragged into this crime not to make a fatal and tragic, inimitable mistake, and to make the only right choice: to stop participating in criminal actions.





I believe that we will preserve and defend that which is dear and sacred to us, and that together with our Motherland we will overcome any trials and become even stronger.