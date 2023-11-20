BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
A Most Embarrassing Error
Martus for Truth
Martus for Truth
17 views • 11/20/2023

I must post an apology.


For the last several months AT LEAST, every time I would present a new hymn of mine I would include a link to where over 1,000 of my hymns are stored online. Being somewhat computer savvy and a bit of a stickler for correct spelling, somehow, for all that time and across multiple platforms, it escaped my attention that the link was bad. Today, a very good friend and brother in Christ alerted me to the error. The link has now been corrected in several of my most recent hymn postings. The correct link is https://www.musescore.com/billsey


Ignoring your mistakes and hoping they'll just go away is NOT a Christian response, and so, again, my apologies. I hope you can forgive me.


#Truth, #Error, #Apology

