Give Me Undivided Attention

Jan 12, 2024 Rick's Alone Time with God: I understand that this world has you busy. I understand it is hard to give me any undivided attention. However, how can I guide you without any of your attention? Plan your days out so I get time from you each day. The time will vary depending on many things, but I need your undivided attention in order to renew your mind and give you proper direction. #UndividedAttention #GodsGuidance #renewyourmind

B2T Links: https://i.mtr.cool/iyzfokjdoz