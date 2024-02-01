Give Me Undivided Attention

Jan 12, 2024 Rick's Alone Time with God: I understand that this world has you busy. I understand it is hard to give me any undivided attention. However, how can I guide you without any of your attention? Plan your days out so I get time from you each day. The time will vary depending on many things, but I need your undivided attention in order to renew your mind and give you proper direction. #UndividedAttention #GodsGuidance #renewyourmind
