#ADHD #HYPERAKTIVER #SHIBA #INU #DOG #HUND #JOE
UNEXPECTEDABNOVAKJOURNEY
UNEXPECTEDABNOVAKJOURNEY
47 views • 8 months ago

Better quality here:

https://rumble.com/v5ts2t2-adhd-hyperaktiver-shiba-inu-dog-hund-joe.html?e9s=src_v1_upp


https://ugetube.com/watch/adhd-hyperaktiver-shiba-inu-dog-hund-joe_XJMLAoEr189ZUjm.html
****


ERRORS OF NAZISM AND OTHER SIMILAR FORMS ARE NOT CATHOLIC! (Salwa Bachar) - PDF BOOK:


https://traditioninaction.org/Library/texts/C_008_Vad.pdf


****

ADHD dog prepares pillow for comfortable sleeping :-))

Music : Fassounds - funny


Better video quality here:

https://ugetube.com/watch/adhd-hyperaktiver-shiba-inu-dog-hund-joe_XJMLAoEr189ZUjm.html


Hyperaktiver Hund bereitet Kissen für bequemen Schlaf vor :-))

Musik : Fassounds - lustig


Bessere qualität hier:

https://ugetube.com/watch/adhd-hyperaktiver-shiba-inu-dog-hund-joe_XJMLAoEr189ZUjm.html


****


JOIN OTHERS IN PRAYING THE PUBLIC HOLY ROSARY EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 18:00 AND HELP SLOW DOWN EVIL IN THE WORLD!


SCHLIESSEN SIE SICH ANDEREN AN, UM JEDEN MITTWOCH UM 18:00 UHR DEN ÖFFENTLICHEN HEILIGEN ROSENKRANZ ZU BETEN UND HELFEN SIE, DAS BÖSE IN DER WELT ZU VERLANGSAMEN!


https://public-rosary.org/


****


Do not be afraid of those who kill the body but cannot kill the soul. Rather, be afraid of the One who can destroy both soul and body in hell.

(Matthew 10:28)


Und fürchtet euch nicht vor denen, die den Leib töten, und die Seele nicht können töten; fürchtet euch aber vielmehr vor dem, der Leib und Seele verderben kann in der Hölle. (Matthaeus 10:28)


****


And don´t forget to practice Our Lady’s First Saturday Requests at Fatima!


Und vergiss nicht, die Bitten der Muttergottes am ersten Samstag in Fatima zu üben!


https://www.tfp.org/our-ladys-first-saturday-requests-at-fatima/


****


And don´t forget for our other strong guards:

st.Michael archangel and st. Joseph!


Und vergessen Sie nicht für unsere anderen starken Guards:

St. Michael Erzengel und heiliger Josef!


****


Novena to Our Lady of Good Success:

(the Latin version had the Church approval):


Novene zur Muttergottes vom guten Erfolg:

(die lateinische Fassung hatte die Zustimmung der Kirche):


https://www.traditioninaction.org/OLGS/D003olgs_Novena_Day1.htm


****



"Liberalism is a sin" / "Liberalismus ist eine Sünde"


http://www.liberalismisasin.com/


****


AA-1025 The Memoirs Of An Anti-Apostle by Marie Carre:

AA-1025 Die Memoiren eines Anti-Apostels von Marie Carré:


https://archive.org/details/Aa-1025TheMemoirsOfAnAnti-apostle


****


"The Rhine flows into the Tiber" (story about Vatican II ) :

"Der Rhein mündet in den Tiber" - Online-Lesung

(Geschichte über das Zweite Vatikanische Konzil)


https://archive.org/details/WiltgenTheRhineFlowsIntoTheTiber1967/page/n1/mode/2up


****


#shiba #inu #yorkshire #crossbreed # hybrid #survived #überlebte #from #aus #cruel #grausam #firma #company #abused #missbraucht #dog #hund #blonde #sesame #colour #farbe #crazy #verrückt #obsedant #spuk #zwanghaft #compulsive #behavior

#benehmen #attention #Aufmerksamkeit #hyperactivity #Hyperaktivität #disorder #unordnung #fassounds #funny #pixabay #uncontrollable #unkontrollierbar

#neuroticism #Neurotizismus #neurotic #neurotisch #obsedant #catdog #katze #cat

#mix #pepicek #pepa #josef #joe #anxiety #angst #energizing #antreibend #duracell

#battery #troubles #probleme #with #mit #Einen Hund großziehen #raising #intelligent

adhdsocialismcrazydogbehaviorcompulsivesleepingocderrorsyorkshireneuroticshibainu
