Sam Shoemate - Cybertruck Bomber Matt Livelsberger’s Email Reveals NEW Evidence | SRS #155

Sam Shoemate is an intelligence officer and Chief Warrant Officer 2 (US Army, Retired). On December 31st, Sam received an email allegedly from Matthew Livelsberger - who would be named as the perpetrator in the detonation of a Tesla Cybertruck at Trump Tower the following day. In this episode of the Shawn Ryan Show, Shoemate brings forward critical information and allegations that cast doubt on the “mainstream” narratives surrounding this event - and many others - if true.
00:00 Introduction and Gifts
05:26 The Shocking Email
09:49 The Manifesto
15:10 Unveiling the Gravitic Propulsion System
20:17 Connecting the Dots
28:25 FBI and CID Involvement
35:28 Tesla Incident Theory
40:18 Drone and UAP Concerns
52:32 Iranian Missiles and Border Security
58:43 Call to Action for Community Safety
