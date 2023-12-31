#Censorship on #truthsocial Make America Great Again Posted by @dwp970482022 · PROTECT AND #SERVE TAKING AWAY YOUR RIGHS BROWN SHIRT #NAZI





COMPLETELY UTTERLY COMTEMTIBLE AND DISRESPECTFUL PROTECT AND #SERVE YOU'LL BE ONE OF THE ONE TAKING AWAY YOUR RIGHS BROWN SHIRT #NAZI https://truthsocial.com/group/make-america-great-again/posts/111672492282242129



It is my opinion that you are entitled to your opinion, especially when it does not agree, with my opinion! That means even when you don’t afford me the right of having my opinion, I will not oppose my opinion on you, but I will still share my opinion! The problem with overzealous, leftist and general nut bags like #Marxist, #Socialist and #Communist, would kill me for my opinion do you fall in one of those categories? #China #ChinaJoe #CCP If you do, you might be the problem!

