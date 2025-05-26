⁉️Spread democracy... at the Point of a Gun - Trump said, at West Point - wtf?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'to spread democracy to everybody around the world at the point of a gun' - Trump
Full quote below from the White House, not mentioned at White House website that he misspoke. .
Freudian slip?
Full quote confirmed by White House subtitles (and what was said): The job of the US Armed Forces is not to host drag shows, to transform foreign cultures, but to spread democracy to everybody around the world at the point of a gun.
https://www.whitehouse.gov/videos/president-donald-j-trump-addresses-the-west-point-class-of-2025/