AFU tried to attack Berdyansk this Morning with British made 'Storm Shadow' Missiles. All were Successfully Intercepted before they hit their intended Targets
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
1
98 views • 06/30/2023

According to Vladimir Rogov, the head of the 'We are with Russia' movement in Zaporozhye Oblast, the AFU tried to attack Berdyansk this morning with British made Storm Shadow missiles. All were successfully intercepted before they hit their intended targets.

A reminder - storm shadow missiles have been fired at areas where the Air Defense network is not very dense. The aim is to put pressure on the Russian political leadership to spread out the AD network to protect more - but also making it easier for the UKR to hit more important targets.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
