ONLY Intense Prayer NOW....Will Keep Him Alive

https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=divine+mercy+chaplet
Chaplet of Divine Mercy for the USA
https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2016/04/28/chaplet-of-divine-mercy-for-the-usa/#more-23991
Fill me now, O Lord, with the Gift of the Holy Spirit to carry Your most Holy Word to sinners who I must help save in Your Name. Help me to cover them, through my prayers, with Your Precious Blood so that they can be drawn to Your Sacred Heart. Give me the Gift of the Holy Spirit so that these poor souls can revel in Your New Paradise.
Unlock their hardened hearts, so that they will welcome Your Hand of Mercy. Help this nation to stand up against the blasphemies, which may be inflicted upon us to force us to deny Your Presence.
We beseech you, Jesus, to save us, protect us from all harm and embrace our people in Your Sacred Heart.
Amen.