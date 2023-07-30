BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Pete,Cliven, and St.Lukes
Ancient Reveals to our Future
07/30/2023

Stolen from Mad Max World TV, Pete Santilli pulls together videos from Cliven Bundy about the stolen baby.  The theft was accomplished cps, through St Luke's Hospital.  More info about what all goes on in St Lukes concerning the poison rendesiver and sex changes surgeries 

Again, a place where the spiritual battle meets this world. 

lawsuitcpshospitalpetebundysantillideathcultchildtrafficingclivenstolenbabystlukes
