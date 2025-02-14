The US never saw Ukraine in NATO

Bargaining: "The US never saw us in NATO" (Lindsay Grayham is sitting at Munich too)

Adding text from another Zelensky video in Munich. It was translated, so didn't post. Description from that video as follows:

There is no talk of a peace agreement "right now," Zelensky said at the Munich Conference.

He also criticized Trump's call to Putin: "a conversation between Putin and Trump is not a risk for the United States. It is a risk for the whole world."

When a journalist said that Kellogg said that Zelensky and Putin needed to meet, the Ukrainian president responded: "I don't know, Yermak spoke with him (Kellogg - Ed.). We'll see."

He also said that a peace agreement cannot be signed in Munich.

"Because this is Munich. And we remember what was signed here - I will not repeat it," Zelensky said.

Apparently, the president was referring to the Munich Agreement of 1938, signed by Western countries with Hitler.

Zelensky also said that he was ready to meet with Vance and discuss the issue of mineral resources (a draft agreement on which the United States had previously transferred to Ukraine).

"I'm not ready to sign everything, but I'm ready to discuss an agreement on our minerals," Zelensky said.

He also said that "Ukraine does not need a simple ceasefire."