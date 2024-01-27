Create New Account
The Consequence Of Cowardice | Mimir's Brunnr
The Consequence Of Cowardice | Mimir's Brunnr

But as they pursued those that fled to their camp they witnessed a most fearful tragedy; the women, standing in black clothes on their wagons, slew all that fled, some their husbands, some their brethren, others their fathers" ~ Plutarch On the Cimbri

Plutarch's words give us a powerful insight into the minds of our northern Ancestors. Of course, this is a Roman writing and as such it may be a little embellished, but there can be no doubt that our forebears viewed acts of cowardice, with the utmost disdain.

