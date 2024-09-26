© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
👕 SHOP www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com Use SAVE15 at checkout! 🇺🇸
🇺🇸 KIDS ON POLITICS - This boy is so smart! Great job parents!
CNN: "What's the first word that pops into your head when you hear the name Kamala Harris❓"
KID: "LIAR❗️" 🤣
#FactsOverFeelings
AMERICAN PATRIOTS APPAREL TOP COLLECTIONS ⬇️
1. God Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/god-gear
2. Support Israel Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-tag/support-israel/
3. Made in USA Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/made-in-usa
4. Trump Apparel: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/trump-apparel
5. Women's Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/womens-clothing
6. Men's Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/mens-clothing
7. III% Three Percenters Apparel: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-tag/iii-three-percenters/
8. Don't Tread On Me Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/dont-tread-on-me-gear
9. All Products: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/all-products
💰 DONATE: (Locals) https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com or (PayPal) https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/AmericanPatriotsApp
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️
1. Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry
2. Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC
3. Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac
4. Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC
5. BitChute - www.bitchute.com/channel/american_patriots_for_god_and_country/
Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE! ✌️