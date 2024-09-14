BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CTP (S2E66, 20240921) Gods Not Dead - Wokeist Warping Words Scriptures BTS/SP Video
7 views • 8 months ago

CTP S2E66 SHOW NOTES ( listen (Sat Sep 21 2024 and thereafter) at:

http://buzzsprout.com/2210487 )...

ChristiTutionalist Politics (S2E66) "God's Not Dead: In God We Trust -- WOKEists Warping Words/Scriptures"

See Buzzsprout podcasts Transcript for full Show Notes (including related links) and Transcript Bonus

God's Not Dead: In God We Trust -- WOKEists Warping Words/Scriptures.... God's Not Dead 5th film in Series, Reagan movie, Am I Racist film, movies discussion. How those movies cross-over into past, present, future, CTP episodes discussions. COMMUNITY (Voluntary (Free Will), Charitable, lift UP, etc.) Biblical. COMMUNISM/SOCIALISM (Forced, theft redistribution, tear down, etc.) IS NOT! WOKEists Warping Words/Scriptures outlined. What does David A. R. White, Ronald Reagan, Dennis Quaid, and Matt Walsh, factor here-in.

FYI: Not all things discussed/touched-on here-in can make it into the Show-Notes, for idea of the whole bunches of other things see RELATED ITEMS links below as they'll tell you

See Buzzsprout podcasts Transcript of Episode for related addl info

Transcript Bonus: (BeforeItsNews) "Language Use and Abuse"


Episode related pieces...

- corresponding TLB Article this coming Sat drop TBD

- https://beforeitsnews.com/education/2024/07/language-use-and-abuse-2464215.html

- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/continued-twisting-warping-of-language/

- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/continued-twisting-warping-of-language-part-2/

- https://tinyurl.com/FASCICRATS

- https://beforeitsnews.com/sports/2024/06/will-wnba-actually-put-female-pro-sports-really-on-the-map-or-die-to-dei-correctness-hate-2785791.html

- https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/episodes/13267400-christitutionalist-politics-s1e5-theater-lobby-for-snacks-politics

- https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/episodes/13311537-christitutionalist-politics-s1e6-movies-snacks-and-politics-part-2

- https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/episodes/13689775-christitutionalist-politics-s1e15-music-tv-politics-yes-and-movies-again-too

- https://www.mjrtheatres.com/movies/185462-reagan/

- https://www.mjrtheatres.com/movies/313384-the-forge/

- https://www.mjrtheatres.com/movies/1000000641-gods-not-dead-in-god-we-trust/

- https://www.mjrtheatres.com/movies/1000008015-am-i-racist/

- https://beforeitsnews.com/republican/2024/09/do-not-be-like-leftist-snowflakes-2445255.html

- https://beforeitsnews.com/conspiracy-theories/2024/09/are-voo-doo-cult-haitians-really-eating-pets-in-ohio-city-2521469.html

- https://beforeitsnews.com/health/2024/09/suddenly-many-not-concerned-about-others-health-pure-politics-3059209.html

- https://beforeitsnews.com/media/2024/09/update-on-the-media-lies-about-the-harris-v-trump-debate-2516215.html

- https://beforeitsnews.com/economics-and-politics/2024/09/is-the-number-six-always-better-than-number-three-just-cuz-6-is-bigger-than-3-2532536.html

- https://beforeitsnews.com/u-s-politics/2024/09/enough-is-enough-time-to-harden-schools-not-confiscate-law-abiding-peoples-guns-2615884.html

- https://beforeitsnews.com/9-11-and-ground-zero/2024/09/911-somber-remembrance-time-again-2024-2443405.html

- https://beforeitsnews.com/politics/2024/09/charity-community-biblical-vs-communism-neighborliness-free-will-part-2-3323125.html

- https://beforeitsnews.com/awakening-start-here/2024/08/neighborliness-voluntary-community-vs-forced-communism-there-are-big-differences-20300.html



Keywords
political correctnessmoviebiblechristscriptureswokefilmlanguagepcenglishreagantheatermatt walshtwistinggods not deaddennis quaiddavid a r whitewarping
