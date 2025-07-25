Importance of Iodine - Parasitic Cysts - Endometriosis Cause MiX by TPQ

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
::::bentonite clay is the same like zeolite clay and less popular but I prefer self made activated charcoal as an absorber but bentonite clay is also good. I dont drink or eat bentonite clay I apply it on the skin also one the things I used to detox the vaxxed(I put it on their head like a mask sometimes or you can do it on other places on the body away from the eyes afcourse , I think clays are better to apply on the skin than to eat or drink them. much safer , be aware of zeolite infused with nanotech since its popular for people who want to detox from the nanotech
check out the health solution playlist for other health solutions
00:00chapter 1
01:07chapter 2
02:03chapter 3
03:15chapter 4
04:11chapter 5