Morning Manna - Nov 21, 2024 - Matthew 27:11-18 - Jesus Stands Before Pilate

These slow descriptive teachings are very visual for me.

Jesús is the Lamb Sacrificed for the sins of the World.

Jesus was on trial for me.

The Religious rulers accused Jesus of what I am guilty of.

I am Barabbas!

Jesus took my punishment.

If Jesus had been released I could not be redeemed.

Jesus had to be the sacrificial lamb because the price of sin is death. To redeem humankind, Jesus had to be sacrificed on the cross.