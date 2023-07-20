MMS/ClO2/NaClO2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video explains the difference between sodium chlorite (NaClO2), MMS, and chlorine dioxide (ClO2) and why I prefer MMS over the other options.
It explains how to take MMS and a little bit about where it started and what has happened over the past 40 some years.
Here are a few helpful links: https://theuniversalantidote.com/ this website has links to movies, books, courses, places to order, and so much more.
https://mmsforum.io has testimonies, list of all the different elements that people were cured from, and a question and answer section
https://freedomforce.live/health/ Melissa RedPillTheWorld has information and links on health related information and how it helped her.