MMS/ClO2/NaClO2

This video explains the difference between sodium chlorite (NaClO2), MMS, and chlorine dioxide (ClO2) and why I prefer MMS over the other options.

It explains how to take MMS and a little bit about where it started and what has happened over the past 40 some years.

Here are a few helpful links: https://theuniversalantidote.com/ this website has links to movies, books, courses, places to order, and so much more.

https://mmsforum.io has testimonies, list of all the different elements that people were cured from, and a question and answer section

https://freedomforce.live/health/ Melissa RedPillTheWorld has information and links on health related information and how it helped her.























