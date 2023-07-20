BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
MMS/ClO2/NaClO2
The narrow path
The narrow path
555 views • 07/20/2023

This video explains the difference between sodium chlorite (NaClO2), MMS, and chlorine dioxide (ClO2) and why I prefer MMS over the other options. 

It explains how to take MMS and a little bit about where it started and what has happened over the past 40 some years. 

Here are a few helpful links: https://theuniversalantidote.com/   this website has links to movies, books, courses, places to order, and so much more.  

https://mmsforum.io  has testimonies, list of all the different elements that people were cured from, and a question and answer section

https://freedomforce.live/health/  Melissa RedPillTheWorld has information and links on health related information and how it helped her. 









