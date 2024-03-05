Dog Wants To Say Hello To The Newborn Baby l Kritter Klub

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kritter Klub
Mar 3, 2024
Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles
Handsome dog gets obsessive over a new born baby in the house. A dog trainer came to solve the problem... Will the baby and the dog become besties? Watch it in the video!
#Kritterklub #dog #puppy #baby
