X22 REPORT Ep. 3051b - The [DS] Empire Is Being Destroyed One Truth At A Time, Future Proves Past
210 views • 04/22/2023

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3051b - April 21, 2023

The [DS] Empire Is Being Destroyed One Truth At A Time, Future Proves Past

The [DS] empire is now being exposed and destroyed one truth at a time. The evidence is coming out that Biden and the [DS] pushed to conceal [HB] laptop which interfered in the elections. The future is now proving the past. The people are seeing those who tell lies and those who tell the truth. As the truth continually being release the only route for the [DS] is war to try to cover all of this up. The patriots are counting on this and this is exactly where the [DS] is bringing us.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

Keywords
recessiondigital currencycentral bankdscbdcx22 financial reportbiden regimeeconomic agenda
