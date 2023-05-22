Whistleblowers Confirm FBI Involvement in January 6 Protests

The fallout from last Thursday’s FBI whistleblower testimonies continues as our worst suspicions about the agency are confirmed — including them having assets on the ground on January 6.Also, Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is preparing overdue articles of impeachment for four members of the Biden administration, including the president himself; the border crisis seems to have plateaued, as the Border Patrol reported a 56-percent decrease in encounters; and for Brittney Griner, it only took a 10-month stint in a Russian prison to change her mind about standing for the national anthem.

In the second part of the show, TNA editor-in-chief Gary Benoit interviews Paul Dragu about how The John Birch Society is “still winning big,” and then Gary and TNA executive senior editor Steve Bonta discuss the latest in our series on principles.





