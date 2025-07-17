BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Russia today handed over another 1,000 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers - Russian given 19 bodies
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
1
57 views • 2 months ago

As part of the ongoing implementation of the Istanbul agreements, Russia today handed over another 1,000 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers.

In return, Russia received the remains of 19 of its own fallen servicemen.

Adding:

Hungary has imposed sanctions against three ukranian military leaders, who are responsible for forced mobilization and involved in the murder of a Hungarian in Zakarpattia, said Peter Szijjarto.

We proposed to include the Chief of Staff of the Land Forces of Ukraine, the Commander of the Western Operational Command, and the Head of the Mobilization Department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in this list. Today, we have taken measures to ban the entry of these individuals into Hungary.

Earlier, he emphasized that a brutal hunt for people is unfolding on the streets of Ukraine. Those who do not want to join the army are systematically subjected to beatings and torture.

