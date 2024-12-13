FDA RUSHES TO ACT ON RED DYE & PFAS AHEAD OF RFK JR. SHAKEUP

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The FDA may finally be banning artificial red dye from foods in the US, despite the fact they are already outlawed for use in cosmetics, and the EPA has recently called for full safety reviews for all PFAS, signaling a new era for federal health regulators. Could the anticipation of RFK Jr.’s sweeping regulatory changes be causing the agency to act?