Most Moral Army In The World Doing What They Know Best – Exposing Their Vile Behaviour&Who The Real Terrorist Are!!!

"If Israelis don't want to be accused of being like the nazis, they simply need to stop behaving like the nazis" - Norman Finkelstein
Evil cannot hide its true identity forever. Israel has shown its true colors.
IDF should be again declared internationally as a terrorist group.
Source :
Richard Medhurst
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HuFh8oJ5QxA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7YGnEpMwdCk&t=229s
https://rumble.com/v4bh85b-israelis-film-their-own-crimes.html