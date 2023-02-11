Jim Jordan reveals details from FBI whistleblowers on weaponization against conservatives 0 0

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
House Judiciary Committee Chairman @Jim_Jordan highlights how numerous FBI whistleblowers have come forward to reveal multiple examples of how the FBI has been weaponized against conservatives.
Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio kicked off the new House Committee on Weaponization of Government by detailing what he and other Republicans have been told by FBI whistleblowers.
Jordan commented that he has “never seen anything like this” in his time in Congress, referring to the number of people who have come forward.
He addressed concerns over the censorship of average Americans and much more.
