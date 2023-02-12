© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2023.02.11 Three following actions will come out following the CCP balloon war, and if the west doesn’t wake up, there will be a big problem.
CCP在气球大战之后还有三大招，西方若还不醒来，将会出大问题。