Stephen Miller Obliterates Senator Chris Van Hollen Over El Salvador Trip to See 'Maryland Man'

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller is quickly becoming the best representative for the Trump Administration when it comes to the legal side of deportations. Specifically, he's been handling the situation with MS-13 gang member Kilmar Agrego Garcia flawlessly.





Senator Chris Van Hollen went down for a photo op with Garcia in El Salvador this week. There, he tried his best to latch his wagon the the "Free Kilmar" train. Unfortunately for him and his White House aspirations, he had already committed before the world learned that the "Maryland Man" had two restraining orders filed for domestic violence. It was also before the Trump Administration delivered even more proof that Garcia is a member of the terrorist gang, MS-13.





In this clip, Miller takes apart the narrative that Van Hollen is trying to sell.





