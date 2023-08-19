BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Todd Coconato Radio Show I Barbie: The Culture War On Children & YOU!
Todd Coconato — The Remnant
59 views • 08/19/2023

There is a culture war that is going on. It's actually a spiritual war. I know it. How deep does it go? How deep are the tentacles into our society? Are there are there elements that we don't even realize as Christians, as astute Christians? Are there are there things like Barbie dolls that could actually be influencing our kids in a way that we didn't even realize?


You know, Disney, all these different brands that we're so used to? Well, I say yes. And today I want to get into this because I've been studying, thanks to Jonathan Kohn, who did a video on this the other day, The Origins of Barbie. And what I found was actually quite shocking.

The concept of a nuclear family in the Bible typically refers to a family unit consisting of parents and their children. The Bible has several references to the family structure and relationships that provide insight into how families are seen in the context of Biblical teachings. 


To Give: www.ToddCoconato.com/give

New Book: www.PastorToddBook.com

Website: www.PastorTodd.org

Church website: www.RRCNashville.org

