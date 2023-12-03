Leo Zagami :THE TRUTH ABOUT THE ALIEN AGENDA AND PROJECT BLUE BEAM

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Katy ::: Reptilians Fallen Angels , Half Reptilians, Military-Industrial Complex , Deep State, (Democratic Party The Real KKK) Stalin Communistic In U.S.A , is Behind Project Blue Beam and Fake Holograms of Alien. But Reptilian are Fallen Angels From Hell, Grey`s, Tal Whites are Demons of Hell .But Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 was Not Done by Military-Industrial Complex. They was Stargate to Safely to Other Planet Alpha Centauri B By Human with Stargate Tic Tac . But Military-Industrial Complex was Behind 9/11 War One & War Two All War on the Earth & Depopulation the Earth with Vaccines also Change Human DNA & Military-Industrial Complex waste lot of Money also Pocket the Tax Money