Leo Zagami :THE TRUTH ABOUT THE ALIEN AGENDA AND PROJECT BLUE BEAM
Katy Odin
Katy Odin
533 followers
Follow
186 views • 12/03/2023

Katy :::  Reptilians Fallen Angels , Half Reptilians, Military-Industrial Complex , Deep State, (Democratic Party The Real KKK) Stalin Communistic In U.S.A , is Behind Project Blue Beam and Fake Holograms of Alien. But Reptilian are Fallen Angels From Hell, Grey`s, Tal Whites are Demons of Hell .But Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 was Not Done by Military-Industrial Complex. They was Stargate  to Safely to Other Planet Alpha Centauri B By Human with Stargate Tic Tac . But Military-Industrial Complex was Behind 9/11 War One & War Two All War on the Earth & Depopulation the Earth with Vaccines also Change Human DNA & Military-Industrial Complex waste lot of Money also Pocket the Tax Money 

trumpalex jonesrussiaufovaccinebidenputinmilitary-industrial complexleo zagamifaucimodernapfizerklaus schwab
