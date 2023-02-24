Neroke in Alberta | Rally Against 15 Min Cities - 2023 | Half Length | 432hz [hd 720p]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is a half-length music video mashup from the rally in Edmonton, Alberta Canada. At this rally, the people were standing in non-compliance against the 15 Minute City model that the World Economic Forum is attempting to impose there. This video was taken by Neroke of the Red Pill Nation and has been produced & edited by PSECmedia in cooperation with RPN.
All of the video taken by Neroke will be available in full without any musical background, in a separate video. Neroke did not take video of the entire event from start to finish, but he did take close to an hour worth of footage in total.
