BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The GOP is USELESS: Republicans FAIL to impeach Mayorkas!
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
47 views • 02/08/2024

Glenn Beck


Feb 7, 2024


The GOP is "useless," Glenn and Pat declare. They had ONE job — to impeach probably the most impeachable guy in recent history, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who has allowed an invasion of our southern border. But for some reason, the Republicans decided to hold the crucial vote without one of their key members. Glenn discusses what might have happened, including the GOP’s claim that this was a purposeful failure. But Glenn also brings some rare good news from the Republicans: The war bill disguised as a “border” bill has been more or less defeated in the Senate with YOUR help.


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

  / glennbeck

  / glennbeck

  / glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4-ee55HDHdo

Keywords
republicansfailsenatebordergopjobimpeachinvasionglenn beckhomeland security secretarypurposefuluselessmayorkaswar bill
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy