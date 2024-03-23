PFIZER’S POLLUTION PROBLEM

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del Bigtree at the HighWire
March 23, 2024
A chemical spill at Pfizer’s Michigan plant is another example of the long line of environmental disasters stemming from Pfizer’s corporate practices.
#Pfizer #KalamazooRiverSpill #ChemicalSpill
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4kvhco-pfizers-pollution-problem.html