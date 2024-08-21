TALKING WITH YOUR TEEN ABOUT THIS CRAZY WORLD...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
After watching retarded and masked Harris teeter shoppers yesterday, Kurg Jr. brought up the NWO. We ended up talking about it for quite a while.
As I explained things, the precarious nature of talking with your teen popped up again. This isn't easy.
When I told her Dan's take on things, she said I like that guy! Which says a lot...
Dan's channel: Remarque88
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/GISyVy9bw05Q/
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report