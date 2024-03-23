CANNIBAL ARRESTED FOR REMOVING, ‘EATING’ SEVERED HUMAN LEG IN CALIFORNIA 🍗🥩🍖👩🏽‍🍳

Pretty normal for Commiefornia actually. Better than anything available in the grocery store maybe? Was Popeye's and the Colonel closed and he wanted a leg?





Man Arrested for Removing, ‘Eating’ Severed Human Leg Near Train Accident in California.

Authorities in California apprehended a man with outstanding warrants who was seen removing a severed human leg from the scene of an accident and apparently taking a bite out of it, according to reports.





The shocking incident unfolded on Friday morning in Wasco, a city in Kern County approximately 25 miles from Bakersfield. Kern County Sheriff’s deputies were called by BNSF Railroad police after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train near the Amtrak Station.





While deputies were investigating, they learned a man had apparently walked off with one of the victim’s legs, which had been severed in the accident. Footage circulating on social media shows the suspect holding the human limb on a sidewalk near the train tracks.





